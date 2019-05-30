|
|
|
SMITH Derek 24.05.1933 - 13.05.2019
Derek passed away peacefully after fighting a losing battle against dementia.
He will be missed by wife Janet,
sons Mark and daughter in law Wendy,
Ian and partner Helen, grandad
to Thomas, Lewis and Daniel,
G-dad to Carlee and Mikayla
The funeral service will be held in the Drayton Chapel at Rainsbrook
Crematorium on Monday
10th June 2019 at 10:30am.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, may be given to Dementia UK
Many thanks to the staff on Hoskyn Ward for the care and attention
they gave Derek in his final days.
We would like to thank everyone for all the messages and cards of sympathy we have received they have been much appreciated by all the family.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 30, 2019
