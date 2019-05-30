SMITH Derek 24.05.1933 - 13.05.2019

Derek passed away peacefully after fighting a losing battle against dementia.

He will be missed by wife Janet,

sons Mark and daughter in law Wendy,

Ian and partner Helen, grandad

to Thomas, Lewis and Daniel,

G-dad to Carlee and Mikayla

The funeral service will be held in the Drayton Chapel at Rainsbrook

Crematorium on Monday

10th June 2019 at 10:30am.

No flowers by request but donations,

if desired, may be given to Dementia UK

Many thanks to the staff on Hoskyn Ward for the care and attention

they gave Derek in his final days.

We would like to thank everyone for all the messages and cards of sympathy we have received they have been much appreciated by all the family.

Any enquiries may be made to

The Co-operative Funeralcare,

38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL

01788 576099 Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 30, 2019