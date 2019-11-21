|
|
|
ROBERTS DEREK CHARLES Passed away peacefully
at Myton Hospice on the
11th November 2019.
Loving Husband of Jane,
Dad to Sarah and Tina
and much loved Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 5th December 2019 at
12 Noon at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby, Avon Chapel.
Colours preferred.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Myton Hospice & Warwickshire
& Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street
Daventry
NN11 4HT
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019