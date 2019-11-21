Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel
Rugby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Roberts

Notice Condolences

Derek Roberts Notice
ROBERTS DEREK CHARLES Passed away peacefully
at Myton Hospice on the
11th November 2019.

Loving Husband of Jane,
Dad to Sarah and Tina
and much loved Grandad.

The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 5th December 2019 at
12 Noon at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby, Avon Chapel.

Colours preferred.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Myton Hospice & Warwickshire
& Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

All enquiries
The Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street
Daventry
NN11 4HT
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -