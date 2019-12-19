Home

LINDSAY Derek Passed away peacefully on
Monday 2nd December 2019
at University Hospital, Coventry,
aged 45 years.
Loving Son of Christine and Peter and special Brother to Francis.
Derek will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Derek's Funeral Service will
take place on Friday 3rd January at
St. Matthew & St. Oswalds Church, Rugby at 12.15pm, followed by interment at Croop Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only
but donations, if wished, for the
North Warwickshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
