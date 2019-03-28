Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Ashlawn Road
Rugby
View Map
Derek Bush Notice
Bush Derek Stanley Died peacefully in the sunshine,
on March 20th, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Freda,
and a lovely Pappy, Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral Service at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Ashlawn Road, Rugby
on Thursday April 18th at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Myton Hospice
(a donation box will be available). Refreshments afterwards,
at Lime Tree Village, all welcome.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
