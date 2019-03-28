|
BADGER Derek John 11/09/1961 - 11/03/2019
Passed away peacefully
after a short illness.
Funeral service to be held on
Saturday 6th April,
Babworth Crematorium,
Retford, DN22 8FJ at 11am
Followed by a memorial service at Worksop Christian Centre,
Vicar's Walk, Worksop S80 2HJ
at 12.30.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Myton Hospice.
All Enquiries to -
John Taylor Funeralcare
30 Regent Street, Rugby, CV21 2PS
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
