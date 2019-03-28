Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
30 Regent Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 2PS
01788 540955
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00
Babworth Crematorium
Retford
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30
Worksop Christian Centre
Worksop
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Badger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Badger


1961 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Derek Badger Notice
BADGER Derek John 11/09/1961 - 11/03/2019
Passed away peacefully
after a short illness.
Funeral service to be held on
Saturday 6th April,
Babworth Crematorium,
Retford, DN22 8FJ at 11am
Followed by a memorial service at Worksop Christian Centre,
Vicar's Walk, Worksop S80 2HJ
at 12.30.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Myton Hospice.
All Enquiries to -
John Taylor Funeralcare
30 Regent Street, Rugby, CV21 2PS
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.