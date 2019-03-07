|
|
|
Hamill Dennis Passed away suddenly on
Saturday 2nd March 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Eileen. Much loved Dad to Martin Pat & Jim, father in law to Yvonne & Susan.
Loving Grandad of Joe, Sophie, Jade, Josh, Jake, Alice & those no longer with us, great grandad of Daisy.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 15th March 11.00am
St Maries Roman Catholic Church followed by burial at
Watts Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, are for Myton Hospice & may be sent to The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby CV22 5AL 01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More