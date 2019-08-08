Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Frater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Frater

Notice Condolences

Dawn Frater Notice
Frater Dawn Dawn, sadly passed away peacefully at home on 20th July 2019.
Much adored partner and soul mate of Steve and devoted mother
to Ashley and Tia.
Dawn will be greatly missed by
Steve, Val, Becky, Jamie and Jack,
her mum Patricia, sister Trisha
and Geoff and all the family.
We give thanks for the gift
of Dawn in our lives,
for the love and laughter she bought us and pray she is at peace.
Enquiries to
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.