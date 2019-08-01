|
SMITH David Walter After a short but bravely fought illness, David passed away peacefully on
18th July 2019, aged 80 years.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 19th August 2019 at 10am
at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel.
David will be sadly missed
by his many friends.
Donations in memory of David
may be made to Myton Hospice.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations may be made at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019