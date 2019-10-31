|
|
|
ROBSON David David passed away on
22nd October 2019,
aged 76 years.
The funeral service will take place
on 7th November 2019 at 10:30
at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
David will be sadly missed
by his daughter Claire,
grandson Ethan and Janice.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of David may
be made to Myton Hospice at Home and Macmillan Charities.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019