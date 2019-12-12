|
|
|
PRICE David William It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David.
Beloved husband of Judith, father of Jonathan and Emma, father-in-law to Robert and grandfather to Flora.
Passed away very peacefully at the age of 84 on Friday 29th November 2019 surrounded by his family.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Dunchurch on Thursday 19th December at 1.45pm, followed by a committal in the Avon Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 3pm. No flowers please, but donations in David's memory will be split between
St Matthews and St Oswald's Church, Rugby and The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries please contact the
Rugby Funeral Home 01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019