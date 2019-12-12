Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Resources
More Obituaries for David Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Price

Notice Condolences

David Price Notice
PRICE David William It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David.
Beloved husband of Judith, father of Jonathan and Emma, father-in-law to Robert and grandfather to Flora.
Passed away very peacefully at the age of 84 on Friday 29th November 2019 surrounded by his family.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Dunchurch on Thursday 19th December at 1.45pm, followed by a committal in the Avon Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 3pm. No flowers please, but donations in David's memory will be split between
St Matthews and St Oswald's Church, Rugby and The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries please contact the
Rugby Funeral Home 01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -