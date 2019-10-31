Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
13:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel
JAMES David John Glyndwr (Glyn) Passed away on 15th October 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Dolan,
devoted Dad to Michael and Lynda,
much loved Datcu to James and Ruth.
He will be deeply missed
by family and friends.
Glyn's funeral will be held on
Tuesday 12th November at 1pm at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Rugby Branch Parkinson's UK.
Further enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
