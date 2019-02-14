|
|
|
HAYWARD David Hughes Passed away peacefully on
Friday 8th February 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of Ann. Much loved Father of Lesley, Lindsey and Gavin. Sadly missed Grandad of William,
Lucy, Hannah and Harry.
The Funeral Service will be held in
the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired may be given in aid of UCL Amyloidosis Research Fund at the service or online condolence at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
