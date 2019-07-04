|
|
|
Crawley David Charles Formerly of Hillmorton, passed away suddenly on
25th June, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of the late Doreen.
David will be sadly missed by his daughters Angela and Deborah, grandchildren Billy, Lola, Millie and Jess, sister Brenda, sons-in-law Paul and Tom, sister-in-law Margaret and brother-in-law Dennis.
David's funeral will take place at 3.30pm on Friday 26 July at Great Glen Crematorium, Leicestershire LE8 9DJ.
No flowers, please, but if desired donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society c/o A.J Adkinson and Son Funeral Directors, 12 London Road, Oadby, Leicester LE2 5DG.
Tel 0116 2712340 or online at
www. ajadkinsonandson.com
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019