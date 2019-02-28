|
|
|
COOPER David Harley Formerly of Wolston
Passed away peacefully on
15th February 2019 aged 88 years.
A much loved dad, grandad,
great-grandad and brother who
will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Reunited with his wife Etty.
The funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church, Wolston,
on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial at
Dyers Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of David may be made to the W.N.A.A.
These may be made at the
service or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More