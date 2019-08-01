Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:30
All Saints Church
Stretton on Dunsmore
David Cambridge


1940 - 2019
David Cambridge Notice
CAMBRIDGE David John Daniel
'Dave' 13/7/1940 - 24/7/2019
Lately of Stepnell Ltd.

Passed peacefully away at home among his family.
Grateful thanks to Myton Hospice at Home and the Palliative Care Team.

A Thanksgiving Service in Celebration of his Life will be held at All Saints Church, Stretton on Dunsmore, on Wednesday 7th August at 1.30pm.
Refreshments in Stretton Village Hall afterwards - all welcome.
Please wear something smart with something bright.

"He lived for those he loved, and those he loved will remember".

Donations for Ward 34, UHCW, to whom he and we have been extremely grateful for an extra 12 lovely months, for details please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Email:
[email protected]
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019
