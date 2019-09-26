|
|
|
Prickett Daphne Joyce
(Baldwin) Passed away suddenly on
12th September 2019,
aged 71 years, after a short illness.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 7th October at 2.00pm,
Rainsbrook Crematorium in the
Avon Chapel.
Daphne will be sadly missed by
Sharon and Ray, her brother and sisters and their families.
Much loved Mum, Sister,
Auntie and Friend.
Flowers are welcome
and donations in memory of
Daphne may be made to the
Hoskyn Centre at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019