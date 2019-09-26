Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Prickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Prickett

Notice Condolences

Daphne Prickett Notice
Prickett Daphne Joyce
(Baldwin) Passed away suddenly on
12th September 2019,
aged 71 years, after a short illness.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 7th October at 2.00pm,
Rainsbrook Crematorium in the
Avon Chapel.
Daphne will be sadly missed by
Sharon and Ray, her brother and sisters and their families.
Much loved Mum, Sister,
Auntie and Friend.
Flowers are welcome
and donations in memory of
Daphne may be made to the
Hoskyn Centre at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL.Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.