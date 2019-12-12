Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Bates

Notice Condolences

Daphne Bates Notice
BATES Daphne Rosalie Daphne passed away on
19th November 2019, aged 85 years.
The funeral service will be held in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 23rd December 2019 at 13:30.
Daphne will be sadly missed by the
Family and Everyone who met her.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Daphne may be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -