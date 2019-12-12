|
|
|
BATES Daphne Rosalie Daphne passed away on
19th November 2019, aged 85 years.
The funeral service will be held in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 23rd December 2019 at 13:30.
Daphne will be sadly missed by the
Family and Everyone who met her.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Daphne may be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019