Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel
Ashlawn Road
Rugby
TUCKEY Daniel Francis
'Dan' Passed away on
28th May 2019, aged 18 years.
Sadly taken from us far too soon,
he was an inspiration, a shining light and a pillar of strength to those in need.
You will stay forever in our hearts and minds, the world has lost a great man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend and friend to many.

Until we meet again. Fly high.
Much love always & forever
x x x x

Dan's funeral service will take place on Friday 21st June at 10.00am at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel, Ashlawn Road,
Rugby CV22 5QQ.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, will go to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Please wear something blue or yellow.
Towers and Son Funeral Service - Crick
01788 822349
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 13, 2019
