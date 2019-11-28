|
|
|
HALL Craig Anthony
Passed away suddenly on
8th November 2019, aged 40 years.
Taken too soon.
Greatly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium
in the Avon Room on Friday
29th November 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, The Big Cat Sanctuary and NWSPCA may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW.
Telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019