BURNS Clifford
'Cliff' Of the Claremont Centre.
Passed away on 28th June 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved Husband of Marie, loving Dad of Sharon & Lorraine and a treasured Grandad of Paige, Reece, Stella & Josie. All friends are welcome to Cliff's Funeral service at the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Age UK, Rugby may be given at the service or made online via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk.
Enquiries to the Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 11, 2019