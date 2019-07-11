Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Burns

Notice Condolences

Clifford Burns Notice
BURNS Clifford
'Cliff' Of the Claremont Centre.
Passed away on 28th June 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved Husband of Marie, loving Dad of Sharon & Lorraine and a treasured Grandad of Paige, Reece, Stella & Josie. All friends are welcome to Cliff's Funeral service at the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Age UK, Rugby may be given at the service or made online via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk.
Enquiries to the Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.