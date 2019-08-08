|
|
|
Bedford née Paine
Clare Elizabeth Clare was tragically taken from us on 13th July 2019, aged 31 years.
The funeral service will take place
on 15th August 2019 at 1pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
At the family's request please wear colours to celebrate Clare's life.
Clare will be sadly missed by her husband Matthew,
parents Noelle and Mark
and sister Ellie.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Clare may be made to The Air Ambulance Service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019