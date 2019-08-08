Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
13:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Bedford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Bedford

Notice Condolences

Clare Bedford Notice
Bedford née Paine
Clare Elizabeth Clare was tragically taken from us on 13th July 2019, aged 31 years.
The funeral service will take place
on 15th August 2019 at 1pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium.

At the family's request please wear colours to celebrate Clare's life.
Clare will be sadly missed by her husband Matthew,
parents Noelle and Mark
and sister Ellie.
Family flowers only by request.

Donations in memory of Clare may be made to The Air Ambulance Service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.