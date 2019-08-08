|
MEEK Christine Grace
Nee Teale Died peacefully on
Wednesday 24th July 2019
aged 71 years.
Much loved wife of Simon.
Beloved Mother of James and Helen.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on Monday 12th August 2019 at 13.00.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired may be given
in aid of Myton Hospice.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019