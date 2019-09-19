|
BOSTROM Charles Noel Charles, passed away on
Saturday 31st August 2019
aged 101 years.
The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel on Monday 30th September 2019 at 3pm to be with his beloved late wife Lillah and devoted son Rob.
Charles will be sadly missed by his children Ray, Ann and Pearl, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all his family and
many friends.
No flowers as requested by Charles.
Donations in memory of Charles, may be made to Myton Hospice online and at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and donations may be made at www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019