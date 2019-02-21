|
|
|
BUSSEY Catherine Bernadette Catherine passed away on
11th February 2019,
aged 79 years.
The funeral service will take place
on 13th March 2019 at 15:30
at Rainsbrook Crematorium -
Drayton Chapel.
Please wear colourful attire.
Catherine will be sadly missed by
Bill, Michael, Theresa & families.
Reunited with late husband
Terence and son David.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, may be given
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More