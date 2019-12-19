|
JANSSEN Carola Elizabeth Aged 50
28.05.1969 - 09.12.2019
A celebration of our beloved Carola's life will be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby,
December 30th at 2pm.
Please join us to remember
her life and sing her favourite songs.
Party afterwards at the Railway Club, Hillmorton Road from 3.30pm.
Bright coloured clothing preferred and family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of
Carola may be made to
Rugby Gateway Club Charity,
charity number 1084304
which benefits local people like Carola, and had given her
so much joy over the years.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV227AL, Telephone 01788-576099
Online condolences and donations to Rugby Gateway club may be made at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019