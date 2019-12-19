|
|
|
Linster Carol Ann 08/03/1948 - 07/12/2019
We are heartbroken to announce that Carol passed peacefully away on Saturday 7th December 2019
following a very brief illness
in hospital, aged 71 years.
Carol leaves behind her loyal and
loving husband Derek,
her four devoted daughters,
Deborah, Amanda, Gail, Kerry
and their husbands and her eight precious grandchildren,
Joshua, Thomas, Megan, Danielle, Ryan, Hannah, James and Harry
whom she dedicated her life too.
We take some comfort that
Carol will be reunited with her beloved grandsons Jacob and Noah.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 7th January 2020,
12 O'Clock (Noon) at St Marks Church, Bilton. Followed by 1:15pm burial at Whinfield Cemetery and then back to Dunchurch Park Hotel for a
celebration of Carol's wonderful life.
All welcome to attend.
Flowers or charity donations
(Acorns Children's Hospice)
to be sent to:
John Taylor Funeralcare
30 Regent Street
Rugby
Warwickshire
CV21 2PS
Telephone:01788 540955
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019