KENNARD Bryan Alfred 16/01/1929 - 11/02/2019
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy,
much loved dad, grandad and brother.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A service of thanksgiving for
Bryan's life will be held at
Dunchurch Methodist Church on Monday 25th February at 2.00pm.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Bryan may be made to Tearfund and Dunchurch Baptist Church
Building Fund.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
