|
|
|
WALTON Brian Frederick Brian passed away on
7th February 2019, aged 74 years.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 11:00 am at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Brian will be sadly missed by
son Robert, daughter Rachel,
his grandchildren, family and friends.
No family flowers,
but donations in memory
of Brian may be made to
Rainsbrook Model Railway, Rugby.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
