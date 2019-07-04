Home

STRATFORD Brian Passed away peacefully at
Overslade House, surrounded by his family on 21st June 2019, aged 79 years. Reunited with his beloved wife, Susie. Treasured Dad of Mark and Clare and a precious Grandfather and
great-Grandfather.
Funeral service on Friday 19th July at the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support, may be given at the service.
Enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019
