|
|
|
SPENCER Brian Henry
2.1.1943 - 5.10.2019 It is with much sadness that
we announce the death of Brian,
who was a loving husband to Shirley,
devoted dad to
Malc, Catherine and Sarah.
Very proud and loving grandad to Robbie, Luke, Katie, Harry and Georgia.
Brian's funeral will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel
on Thursday 24th October at 10am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if so desired may be made
to Myton At Home Nurses, or by
www.mytonhospice.org
Enquiries to Wilf Smith,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby
CV22 7NQ Tel: 01788 614157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019