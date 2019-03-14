|
|
|
ASHBY Brian Harry Sinclair Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 24th February 2019
aged 77 years.
Husband to the late Rosemary,
Dad to Sarah, Husband of Janet
and Step-Dad to Richard and Michael.
Brian will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Brian's Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 19th March at
Rainsbrook Crematorium at 11am.
All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More