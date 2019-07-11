Home

ALSOP Brian Leslie Passed away peacefully on
8th June 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Floss (late), loving dad of Janet (late), David and Mary and a much loved grandfather
to all of his grandchildren.
Committal service to be held on Wednesday 17th July at 1:45pm at Canley Crematorium,
Charter Chapel, followed
by a memorial service at Binley Woods Village Hall at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent directly to The Dogs Trust.
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
tel; 02476 650619.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 11, 2019
