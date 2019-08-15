|
|
|
Slater Brenda May 11.07.1919. - 28.07.2019
Formerly of
Newbold Glebe Estate,
passed away at
St Mary's Nursing Home,
Harborough Magna,
aged 100 years.
Funeral service and burial
will take place at
St Botolph's Church,
Newbold-on-Avon on
Wednesday 21st August at 12 noon.
All are welcome to join the family
at The Newbold Crown following
the service and committal.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Brenda
may be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019