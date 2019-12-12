|
|
|
ANGELL Brenda Marilyn Passed away peacefully on 3rd December 2019,
aged 70 years.
Loving Wife of Warren, treasured
Mum of Neil, Phil and Steve
and a special Nana.
All are welcome to celebrate Brenda's life at South Leicestershire Crematorium, Foston Road, Countesthorpe, LE8 5QP on
Tuesday 17th December at 11am.
Donations to LOROS, or flowers, may be given online via www.rwfs.co.uk
and clicking on the obituaries
tab or sent c/o
Richard Ward Independent Funeral
Services Ltd., 2b Cross Street, Enderby, Leics. LE19 4NJ. 0116 2866858 (24hrs)
[email protected]
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019