Bill Simpson

Bill Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Bill Passed away peacefully at home,
15th March 2019 aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Anne and father of Annabelle, Alastair and Andrew, Grandad to 10 grandchildren.

The funeral service will take place in the Avon Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations to Cancer Research UK may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008 www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
