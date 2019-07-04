|
BURTON Bill and Kath Bill passed away 14 th June 2019,
aged 93 years. He was joined just
ten days later by his beloved wife, Kath,
on 24th June 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving parents of David and Susan, treasured Grandparents and
great-Grandparents.
Together Forever.
Funeral service at
St. Botolph's Church,
Newbold-on-Avon on
Thursday 11 th July at 2.00pm,
followed by Committal at Rainsbrook. Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, for Cancer Research UK
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019