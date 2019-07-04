Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
14:00
St. Botolph's Church
Newbold-on-Avon
Bill Burton Notice
BURTON Bill and Kath Bill passed away 14 th June 2019,
aged 93 years. He was joined just
ten days later by his beloved wife, Kath,
on 24th June 2019, aged 91 years.

Loving parents of David and Susan, treasured Grandparents and
great-Grandparents.

Together Forever.

Funeral service at
St. Botolph's Church,
Newbold-on-Avon on
Thursday 11 th July at 2.00pm,
followed by Committal at Rainsbrook. Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, for Cancer Research UK
may be given at the service.

Enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019
