HAWKINS (née Sabin)
Betty Lilian
Passed away at home
after a short illness on
4th September 2019.
Beloved wife of Brian (deceased).
Mother of Neil and Julie.
Mother in Law to Gary and
Grandy to Paul and Thomas.
Funeral service to take place at
St Nicholas Church, Willoughby on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 12.00noon followed by an
interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
However, donations if desired for
St Nicholas Church may be sent to Walton & Taylor Ltd, Independent Funeral Directors,
16, Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW
Tel:01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019