Betty Garlick

Betty Garlick Notice
Garlick Betty Passed away peacefully on
12th October 2019 at the
Elms Care Home, aged 96 years.

Widow of Tony Garlick.

Sadly missed by all the family.

Funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium
in the Avon Room on
Thursday 14th November 2019
at 12.00 midday.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019
