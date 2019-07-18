Home

Beryl Hughes Notice
HUGHES Beryl Cynthia The family are sad to announce that Beryl passed away on her ninety second birthday, 1st July 2019.
Beryl will be greatly missed by her four children, her four grandchildren and her ten great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held
at St Marks Church, Bilton
on 29th July 2019 at 10:30am.
Followed by the committal at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Ashlawn
Road, Rugby at 11:30am.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
