MARIS Bernhard James Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2019, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Della, treasured dad of Suzanne and the late Keir and special father in law of Mark.
Funeral service at St. Peter's Church, Dunchurch on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2.30pm followed by
interment in the Churchyard.
No flowers please.
Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be given on the day or made online at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
