Williams Bernard Bernard passed away on
Monday 1st July 2019, aged 74 years.
The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Chapel on Wednesday
24th July 2019 at 10.30am.
Followed by the wake at Rugby Workers Club, Oliver Street, Rugby.
Bernard will be sadly missed by his loving wife Irene, his son Paul,
his granddaughter Sienna and
all of his family and friends.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Bernard may be made, if desired, to The Brain Tumour Charity.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019