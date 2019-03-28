|
|
|
MAPPLEBECK Bernard It is with great sadness that
we announce the death of
Bernard Mapplebeck,
husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather & business man.
Born on the 9th August 1922
and died peacefully on the
17th March 2019, aged 96 years.
Survived by his wife Freda.
A man who lived to a great age and enriched the lives of so many of us.
Funeral to take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium (Avon Chapel) on Wednesday 3rd April at 11.00am. Family and friends welcome to celebrate a life supremely well lived.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
