|
|
|
BARKER Bernard Bernard passed away peacefully in hospital on 18th July 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, (deceased) and much loved and deeply missed by Cathy, Michael, Nigel and Phil.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 12th August 2019 at English Martyrs R.C. Church, Hillmorton, Rugby at 1.00pm followed by a committal at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made in Bernard's memory to The Myton Hospices via and all enquiries to
John Taylor Funeral Service,
30 Regent Street, Rugby. CV21 2PS.
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019