The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30
St. John the Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
13:30
Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton Room
Barry Taylor Notice
Taylor Barry Died peacefully at home on the
8th September 2019.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.
Funeral service to be held at
St. John the Baptist Church on Thursday 19th September at 12.30, followed by cremation at
Rainsbrook Crematorium at 1.30
in the Drayton Room.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Myton at Home and St. John the Baptist Church and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Rd, Rugby, CV22 5AL
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
