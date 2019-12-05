|
|
|
Beeching Barbara Kathleen
(formerly Lisle,
née McChleery,
known by many as Kate) Barbara died on
Sunday 10th November 2019 after a very short illness, aged 66 years.
A loving daughter to Robert (Bob)
and Doris McChleery (both deceased) and a loving sister to Alan.
A mum to Mandy, Jenny and Rob
and the late Debbie, also a
nana and great nana.
Former wife of the late Edward (Ted) Lisle and a loving widow of the late John Beeching.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 17th December 2019, at 1.00pm in the Drayton Ceremony Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby, CV22 5QQ.
Family flowers only please,
you can make in donations in respect
of Barbara (Kate) via the
Co-operative funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL.
Donations will be divided equally for three named charities: The British Heart Foundation, World Wildlife Fund and Oxhill Donkey Sanctuary.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019