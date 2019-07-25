Home

Artwell It is with deep sadness and sorrow that the Pusey family formally announces the sudden and unexpected death of Audrey (Jennifer),
a beloved mother, grandmother
sister and friend.
The burial and celebration of her life will be held on 31st July at
St George's Church,
St John's Avenue, Hillmorton,
Rugby CV22 5HR 11:00am.
To celebrate Audrey's life,
we are asking that colour is worn rather than all black.
As you would at a
christening or a wedding.
(Jamaican colours are welcome too).
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 25, 2019
