Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Anthony Newman Notice
NEWMAN Anthony Gerald Anthony Newman, late of Abbeyfield, Dunchurch Road, Rugby and formerly of Dickinson Court, Barby Road, Rugby died on 8th May 2019 aged 90 years at University Hospital, Coventry.
At his request his funeral was held entirely privately and cremation occurred on 4th June at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Donations if desired in support of the RNLI or the Friends of St. Cross Hospital, Rugby may be made,
and any enquiries directed, to
Walton & Taylor Ltd. at
16, Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW
( Tel. 01788 543008)
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 13, 2019
