GODDING Anthony John Tony sadly passed away at Myton Hospice Coventry on
Wednesday 23rd October 2019
aged 78 years.
Loving husband to Jean and missed by Jacqueline, Stephen, Andrew, grandchildren Mark, Kelly, Matthew, James, Jake, Georgia and great grandchildren Ryan, Archie, Althea
and Violet.
The funeral service will take place at 1.30 pm on Friday 22nd November at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton Chapel. Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Tony may be made to Myton Hospice Coventry.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, RugbyCV22 7AL.
Tel 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019