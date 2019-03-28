|
|
|
DODD Anne Passed away peacefully on
21st March 2019, aged 80 years.
Loving wife to Peter, wonderful mum to Samantha and Karen, treasured nanny to Marcus and Alex.
Will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 3rd April 2019,
Avon Chapel, Rainsbrook Crematorium at 2pm. As this is a celebration of Anne's life, smart dress and colour is preferred to traditional black dress.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Myton Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
30 Regent Street, Rugby, CV21 2PS.
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More